US signals deeper coordination with anti-ISIS coalition to 'neutralize' terrorist group following deadly attack

The US signaled on Sunday that it will deepen coordination with nations aligned with Syria's new government to "neutralize" ISIS (Daesh) following an attack that killed two American troops and one civilian.

"Our strong partnerships within the global anti-ISIS coalition — including the committed support of nations aligned with Syria's new government — will amplify efforts to neutralize ISIS wherever it hides," US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on the US social media company X.

"Together, these allies share our intensified intent and enhanced capabilities to eradicate this evil," he added.

Barrack said the attack "underscores the enduring menace of ISIS — not just to Syria, but to the world, including the territorial integrity and security of the United States homeland."

"By confronting and defeating ISIS on Syrian soil, our limited troop presence in partnership with local forces is actively shielding America from far greater threats," he said.

The envoy outlined a strategy to "enable capable Syrian partners with limited U.S. operational support to hunt down ISIS networks," deny it a safe haven, and prevent resurgence.

"That approach keeps the fight local, limits U.S. exposure, and avoids another large-scale American war in the Middle East," Barrack said.

He said terrorists attacked because of "sustained pressure from Syrian partners operating with US support," including the Syrian military under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Two US troops and a civilian were killed and three service members injured Saturday in an ambush by an ISIS gunman in Syria, US Central Command said. Media reports indicated two Syrian security personnel were also injured.

US "will not allow this attack on our beautiful young troops to go uncontested," Barrack said.

Syrian authorities launched a security operation Sunday against ISIS cells in Homs province countryside following the attack near ancient Palmyra.

US forces operate in Syria as part of an anti-ISIS international coalition formed in 2014. Syria joined the coalition on Nov. 12 this year.