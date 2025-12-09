Zelensky briefs EU and NATO on peace plan talks with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has briefed EU and NATO leaders on the status of talks with the United States about a possible peace plan to end the war with Russia.



"Our positions have been aligned on all issues. We are acting in a coordinated and constructive manner," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X late on Monday after the meetings.



Zelensky met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.



Earlier in London, Zelensky held talks with the leaders of the E3 countries – Germany, France and the United Kingdom.



After the meeting, he reiterated that territorial concessions to Russia, a central element of the US plan for ending the war, were still not an option for him.



A revised version of the plan is to be sent to Washington by Tuesday, according to Zelensky.



Von der Leyen wrote on Bluesky after her exchange with the Ukrainian president: "The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield & at the negotiating table."



Costa struck a similar note, saying on X: "Ukraine's security must be guaranteed, in the long term, as a first line of defence for our Union."



Rutte spoke of good discussions on the path towards a lasting peace.

