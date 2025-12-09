Kremlin denies Putin wants to restore USSR, dismisses NATO attack claims as 'nonsense'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said remarks by Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany regarding Russia's alleged preparations to attack NATO are "nonsense," and that the president does not want to restore the Soviet Union.

"Regarding the preparation for attacking NATO -- this is complete nonsense. Once again, I urge everyone to refer to the primary source -- our President Vladimir Putin," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Last week, following his visit to India, Putin also refuted accusations of planning any attacks against Europe.

Commenting on another statement by Merz, claiming the Russian president wants to restore the erstwhile Soviet Union, which was dissolved in 1991, Peskov said Putin has no such intention.

"This does not correspond to reality. Vladimir Putin does not want to restore the USSR because it is impossible. And he himself has repeatedly spoken about this," he stressed.

Peskov added that such statements demonstrate Merz's disrespect towards the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

Asked if Putin plans to meet the Hungarian delegation visiting Moscow, led by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Peskov said no such contacts have been scheduled.

"No, there are no such plans for these days. However, we are aware that Mr. Szijjarto has a very busy schedule, with many contacts of practical significance. We highly appreciate such interest shown by our Hungarian colleagues," the spokesman said in response to a question.