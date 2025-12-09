Pentagon launches GenAi.mil to equip US forces with next-generation AI tools

The Pentagon unveiled Tuesday, GenAI.mil, a sweeping artificial intelligence platform designed to push frontier AI capabilities across the entire US military workforce.

"Today, we are unleashing GenAI.mil. This platform puts the world's most powerful frontier, AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior," defense chief Pete Hegseth said in a video message.

AI models on GenAI can be utilized to conduct deep research, format documents and analyze video or imagery at "unprecedented" speed, Hegseth said.

The US will continue to "aggressively field the world's best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before," he added.

Emil Michael, Under Secretary for Research and Engineering, said in a statement that there is "no prize for second place" in the global race for AI dominance.

"We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America's next Manifest Destiny, and we're ensuring that we dominate this new frontier," said Michael.

According to the statement, the release of GenAI.mil is an "indispensable strategic imperative" for the US' fighting force, further establishing the country as the "global leader" in AI.