UN stands ‘firmly' against 'any change' to Gaza, Israeli borders

The UN said Tuesday it opposes any change in the Gaza-Israel border after the Israeli military chief reportedly declared a new border in the territory.

Israel's reported adoption of the so-called "yellow line" from the US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan as a new border appears to go "against the spirit and the letter of" the agreement, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He affirmed that the UN "firmly stands against any change of the borders of Gaza and Israel," clarifying that when the UN discusses Gaza, it refers to the original boundary, "not the one within the yellow line."

The comments follow a statement by Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, who reportedly said the "yellow line is now the new border of Gaza." Zamir also said Israel would maintain "operational control over extensive parts of the Gaza Strip."

Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of Gaza's territory under the ceasefire agreement, with the yellow line separating Israeli military deployment zones from areas where Palestinians are permitted to move.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under Trump's 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.