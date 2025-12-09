UN migration agency says Türkiye delivers 'largest-ever in-kind shelter' donation for Sudan

Türkiye has provided 30,000 family tents to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support people displaced by conflict across Sudan, marking "the largest in-kind shelter" donation IOM has ever received for the country, the agency said Tuesday.

"This contribution from the Republic of Türkiye is both timely and deeply appreciated," IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement. "So many families in Sudan are living without even the most basic protection. This support will enable IOM and its partners to expand their shelter response and reach families who have lost nearly everything, giving them a safer place to stay and a small measure of security as they rebuild their lives."

The donation comes as Sudan faces "one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies," the agency said, adding that some 11.6 million people urgently need shelter, yet only 9.4% of requirements under the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan are currently funded. Millions displaced by the conflict are living in overcrowded or makeshift sites, exposed to harsh weather, disease and insecurity.

Pope recently warned of an "almost empty warehouse" during a visit to Sudan, underscoring the dire shortage of shelter supplies. Her visit accelerated cooperation between IOM and Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), leading to the rapid mobilization of the tents.

Despite severe access constraints in Darfur and Kordofan, IOM said the donation will help reach families in some of the hardest-to-serve areas.

The agency emphasized that continued international support is essential to ensure displaced people receive the protection they urgently need.