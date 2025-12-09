Germany’s Merz to Trump: Elon Musk’s X must comply with European law

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump's criticism of the EU's heavy fine levied against X, Elon Musk's social media platform.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merz said he took note of President Trump's harsh criticism of Europe, but argued that European law applies equally to all companies without exception.

"Just as German and European companies in the US have to comply with the laws that apply there and, if necessary, face very draconian penalties, American companies in Europe must also accept the rules that apply here," the conservative leader said.

"If they do not comply, then there are of course also possibilities for sanctions in Germany and Europe. Legal recourse is available against this. This applies in a constitutional state and it also applies in a legal community such as the EU for all companies, not only European ones, but also American ones and all others," Merz added.

On Friday, the European Commission issued a €120 million (nearly $140 million) fine against X for multiple breaches of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA)-the first non-compliance decision under the landmark regulation.