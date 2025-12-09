US Muslim group condemns killing of Palestinian woman, child in Gaza

Muslim civil rights and advocacy group the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Monday condemned the killing of a Palestinian woman and a child by Israeli gunfire in a camp in the northern Gaza Strip and urged the US to demand accountability.

"These heinous murders of civilians by Israeli forces are clear violations of international humanitarian law and basic human morality," CAIR said in a statement.

"To target a 67-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child during what is supposed to be a 'ceasefire' is unconscionable," it added.

The group criticized the US administration given its role in brokering the ceasefire, arguing that Washington has a responsibility to ensure the protection of civilians.

"Our government, as a broker of this ceasefire, must demand accountability and ensure that these murders do not go unanswered.

"This continuing slaughter underscores why protections for civilians are urgently needed," it said.

CAIR said it stands "in solidarity with the innocent victims in Gaza and with all who call for justice and peace."

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, brokered under US President Donald Trump's peace plan, took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, partially halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and destroyed the enclave.