Zelensky in London says Kyiv, EU positions aligned

President of Ukraine meets the leaders of the UK, France and Germany in London (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Kyiv and its European partners have synchronized positions during negotiations in London and are preparing to present updated peace proposals to the US, as he continued a diplomatic tour with a visit to Italy.

Zelensky said he met his negotiating team to review "yesterday's work in London," noting discussions were held at the level of national security advisors from several European partners and endorsed by leaders.

"We are working very actively on all components of potential steps toward ending the war. The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S. Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible," he said in a statement on Telegram.

The president underlined that Kyiv remains in "constant contact" with Washington, and the viability of any peace initiative hinges on Moscow's readiness to take "effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from reigniting."

"In the near future, we will be ready to send the refined documents to the United States. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

'NO COMPROMISE YET' ON TERRITORIAL ISSUES



Zelensky's remarks follow comments he made Monday, when he insisted there was "no compromise yet" on territorial issues in a reduced 20-point US-backed peace plan that had previously contained 28 points.

He stressed that Kyiv "has no right to give up its territories" and rejected any proposal to trade land for security guarantees.

He warned earlier against excluding the US from the peace process, saying Ukraine depends on American support to secure weapons systems that Europe is unable to supply.

Zelensky added that US President Donald Trump has "his own vision" for ending the conflict, noting that Kyiv, Washington and Moscow remain divided on the future of the Donbas and other occupied regions.

Zelensky held talks Monday in London with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as European leaders said newly imposed EU and US sanctions are beginning to strain Russia's economy and strengthen Ukraine's diplomatic position.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president arrived in Rome, where he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.