US sanctions network recruiting Colombians to fight in Sudan civil war

A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions Tuesday on four individuals and four entities accused of recruiting fighters for the civil war in Sudan.

The agency said the transnational network, primarily composed of Colombian nationals and companies, "recruits former Colombian military personnel and trains soldiers, including children," to fight for the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The RSF has shown again and again that it is willing to target civilians—including infants and young children. Its brutality has deepened the conflict and destabilized the region, creating the conditions for terrorist groups to grow," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley.

The agency said the network fuels a conflict that has provoked the world's "worst ongoing humanitarian crisis" and warned that it risks destabilizing the region.

Washington remains committed to principles outlined in the Sept. 12 Joint Statement on Restoring Peace and Security in Sudan, which calls for a three-month humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transparent transition process leading to an independent, civilian-led government, according to the statement.

"The United States again calls on external actors to cease providing financial and military support to the belligerents," it said.

As a result of the action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons in the US or in possession or control of US persons are blocked, the agency said. Entities owned 50% or more by blocked persons are also blocked.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands and displaced millions of others, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.





















