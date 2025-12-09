Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss regional developments with US secretary of state

Egyptian and Saudi foreign ministers held separate phone calls with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday to discuss ties with Washington and developments across the Middle East.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed Cairo's commitment to close coordination with Washington to support regional security, and highlighted the importance of boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Talks also covered key regional issues, foremost among them the situation in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

Abdelatty underscored the urgency of ensuring unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery and rebuilding the enclave's devastated infrastructure following Israel's destructive war.

He also addressed the situation in Sudan and reaffirmed Egypt's support for the country's unity and state institutions.

According to the statement, the Egyptian minister briefed Rubio on the outcome of his recent visit to Khartoum on Nov. 11.

On Egypt's water security, Abdelatty stressed adherence to international law in managing the Nile Basin resources. He reiterated rejection of unilateral actions in the eastern Nile, affirming that Egypt would take all necessary measures to safeguard its water interests.

Egypt has been at odds with Ethiopia over a dam project built by Addis Ababa on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River, which Cairo fears will reduce its water share. Ethiopia says the dam is fundamental for its development.

US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio and Abdelatty "continued discussions on the implementation of President Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza."

He said the two chief diplomats also discussed "bilateral cooperation, as well as ongoing engagements to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan."

Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with Rubio to discuss developments in Yemen and Sudan, according to statements from the Saudi Foreign Ministry and the US State Department.

The statements said the two sides reviewed regional and international issues and ongoing efforts to address them.