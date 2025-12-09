'Türkiye is a country with a rapidly growing defense potential’: Belgium

Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken highlighted Türkiye as a country with "a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry renowned worldwide" as officials gathered for Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day in Brussels.

The event brought together Turkish and Belgian defense companies, with morning presentations on strategic visions and investment priorities followed by afternoon one-on-one business meetings, the Turkish Embassy in Brussels said in a statement.

The event was attended by Francken, Türkiye's Ambassador to Belgium Gorkem Baris Tantekin, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Basat Ozturk, Ertac Koca, head of the International Cooperation Department at the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), and FIT CEO Piet Demunter.

"Türkiye is a country with a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry that is renowned worldwide. This event offers a unique opportunity to discover these possibilities more in details," Francken said in a social media post.

Tantekin noted that the cooperation contributes to the strategic goals of both countries, adding that today's meeting strengthens a bilateral, trust-based and constructive partnership rooted in historic friendship and strong alliance relations.

Koca presented Türkiye's defense industry supply system, the sector's current status, and international collaboration opportunities.

Eight major Turkish defense companies including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN and TUSAS attended under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries. Over 100 Belgian participants including sector representatives, research institutions and government officials also took part.

The event was held ahead of the Belgian Royal Economic Mission to Türkiye scheduled for May 2026, aimed at evaluating cooperation opportunities between the two countries. The mission is planned to be led by Princess Astrid of Belgium.