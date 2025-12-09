Saudi crown prince, Syrian president discuss bilateral ties, Syria’s stability, economic recovery

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the two leaders reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to strengthen ties across several sectors.

They also discussed issues of mutual concern and ongoing efforts to bolster security, stability, and economic recovery in Syria.

Sharaa made Saudi Arabia his first foreign destination in February after becoming president. In May, the Saudi crown prince hosted a meeting in the kingdom with Sharaa and US President Donald Trump.