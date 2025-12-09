Trump urges Cambodia, Thailand to honor ceasefire amid renewed border clashes

US President Donald Trump expects Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their ceasefire commitments following deadly clashes along their disputed border, a senior administration official told Anadolu on Monday.

"President Trump is committed to the continued cessation of violence and expects the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The statement came as Thailand launched airstrikes early Monday in response to an earlier attack by Cambodian forces that killed at least one Thai soldier and injured several others, threatening a fragile ceasefire agreement signed in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Tensions between the neighbors escalated last month after Thailand suspended de-escalation measures following a landmine explosion in Si Sa Ket province that wounded four Thai soldiers.

In July, Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to an unconditional ceasefire at a trilateral meeting hosted by Anwar, ending weeks of heavy border hostilities.





