Lithuania declares nationwide emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

Lithuania on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency in response to the recent launch of smuggler balloons from Belarus into the country.

The Lithuanian government declared a nationwide emergency in a statement, citing the "continuing threat to the national security interests of the state and the danger to human life, health, property, and/or the environment posed by the attacks of balloons carrying contraband and launched from Belarus into the territory of Lithuania."

"It's clear that this emergency is being declared not only because of disruptions to civil aviation, but also due to national security concerns and the need for closer coordination among institutions," Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said during a Cabinet meeting, according to broadcaster LRT.

Kondratovic assured the public that the measures being implemented are narrowly focused and will not cause disruptions.

The government also approved a proposal granting additional powers to troops during the emergency, empowering them to issue mandatory orders, detain those who ignore them or are suspected of violations, restrict access and traffic, halt work, conduct inspections, and use special equipment.

The proposal will go to the parliament on Tuesday under fast-track procedures, and if approved, the expanded powers will remain in effect for three months.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene reportedly said last week that the special legal regime is needed to help joint teams intercept smuggling balloons more easily, adding that the government acted on expert advice and did not rule out "going further," potentially toward a stricter state of emergency that only parliament can impose.

Smuggler balloons from Belarus have repeatedly disrupted operations at Vilnius Airport in recent months and have also affected operations once at Kaunas Airport.

Interior Ministry data shows that around 600 smuggling balloons and 200 drones have entered Lithuania's airspace this year, disrupting over 300 flights, affecting 47,000 passengers, and causing roughly 60 hours of airport closures.



