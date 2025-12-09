Civil Defense retrieves bodies of 15 Palestinians from Gaza hospital

Gaza Civil Defense recovered the bodies of 15 Palestinians on Tuesday from the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

In a statement, the agency noted that four unidentified individuals were among the victims.

It said that the total number of bodies recovered from the medical complex has reached 113.

"Several bodies remain missing on the hospital grounds, as work is still ongoing to retrieve them," it added.

On Monday, civil defense teams recovered and transferred 98 bodies from the hospital, including 55 unidentified people.

It said those individuals had previously been buried inside the Shifa Hospital.

According to the Gaza Media Office, medical teams discovered a mass grave inside the complex in May 2024, from which dozens of bodies were exhumed.

The office stated that the mass grave formed "part of the genocide and crime committed by the Israeli army inside the Shifa Medical Complex, during which nearly 400 people were executed."

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.