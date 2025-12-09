Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday

Israel will reopen the crossing on the Israeli-controlled border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank to humanitarian aid trucks destined for Gaza for the first time since late September, an Israeli official said on Tuesday.

"Following the understandings and a directive of the political echelon, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) the transfer of goods and aid from Jordan to the area of Judea and Samaria and to the Gaza Strip will be permitted through the Allenby Crossing", an Israeli official said in a statement Tuesday, using the Israeli Biblical term for the West Bank.

"All aid trucks destined for the Gaza Strip will proceed under escort and security, following a thorough security inspection", the official added.









