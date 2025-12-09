Indonesia repatriates 2 Dutch convicted in drug cases

Indonesia has repatriated two Dutch nationals convicted of drug trafficking following an agreement with the Netherlands, according to state media reports.

I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, Indonesia's deputy minister for immigration and correctional coordination, said late Monday that the transfer process was the result of intensive coordination between the two countries, according to state-run Antara news agency.

The latest development came after Indonesia and the Netherlands reached a Practical Arrangement agreement for repatriation earlier in the month.

"The governments of Indonesia and the Netherlands have reached a Practical Arrangement agreement for the repatriation of two Dutch nationals convicted in narcotics cases, one named Siegfried Mets, who is sentenced to death, and the other, Ali Tokman, who is sentenced to life imprisonment," said the Indonesian deputy minister.

Mets,74, who had been on death row and was sentenced to death in 2008 for smuggling 600,000 ecstasy pills.

While Ali Tokman was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was arrested in 2014 at Surabaya's Juanda International Airport, following the police finding of 6 kg of drugs in his baggage.

He has served his sentence in this prison for 11 years.