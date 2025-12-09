German Chancellor Merz sharply criticizes new US security strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday sharply criticized the new US security strategy, which did not classify Russia as a threat and alleged that the EU censors free speech and suppresses political opposition.

Speaking to reporters in Mainz, Merz said the Trump administration's new national security strategy document did not come as a complete surprise, but he called some aspects of it "unacceptable" for Europeans.

"The most important question, of course, is what this means for our security policy cooperation. This strategy confirms my assessment that as Europe, and therefore also as Germany, we must become far more independent from the US in terms of security policy," he said.

Merz said the document continues President Donald Trump's "America First" approach, but warned that sidelining allies would not serve US interests.

"In my discussions with the Americans, I say: 'America First' is fine, but 'America Alone' can't be in your interest. You need partners in the world. And one of those partners can be Europe," he said.