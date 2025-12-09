EU LAUNCHES PROBE INTO GOOGLES ALLEGED ANTI-COMPETITIVE PRACTICES IN AI

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Google's alleged anti-competitive practices in using web content to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The EU claimed that Google is using online content published on its platforms, like YouTube, and even in Google Search query results, "without appropriate compensation," feeding its generative AI models for their training.

The commission is investigating whether Google's AI is being illegally trained on third-party content derived from search queries.

Creators on Google platforms, such as YouTube or indexed web pages through search queries, have no choice but to allow Google to use their content to train its AI models.

YouTube, for instance, does not allow competing platforms to use video content posted on its website to train AI models for Google's competitors, the statement said, adding that Google is being investigated for allegedly leveraging this advantage in developing its own AI models.

EU Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera said in the statement that AI has brought forward many innovations and benefits to people and businesses in Europe, but this progress cannot be sustained while compromising on the principles that society is based upon.

"This is why we are investigating whether Google may have imposed unfair terms and conditions on publishers and content creators, while placing rival AI models' developers at a disadvantage, in breach of EU competition rules," she said.