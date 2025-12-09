Donald Trump declines to rule out sending US troops to Venezuela - report

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to rule out sending American troops into Venezuela as part of an effort to bring down President Nicolas Maduro, Politico reported on Tuesday.

"I don't want to rule in or out. I don't talk about it," Trump said when asked about deploying ground troops in an interview with the news website. He said he did not want to talk about military strategy.

Trump says support for interest rate cuts is a key test for Fed chair nominee

Trump said support for immediately cutting interest rates would be a requirement for anyone he chose to lead the Federal Reserve, according to a Politico interview published on Tuesday.

Asked if it was a litmus test that the new central bank chair immediately lower interest rates, Trump told the news outlet "yes".







