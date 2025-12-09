At least 3 Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia

At least three soldiers of Thailand were killed amid ongoing border clashes with its southern neighbor Cambodia, reports said Tuesday.

The latest rounds of clashes began Monday morning, which left at least seven civilians dead in Cambodia amid airstrikes by Thai F-16 jets.

The Thai army confirmed that three soldiers have been killed and 29 wounded in ongoing border clashes with Cambodian forces since Dec. 7, the Thai Enquirer news outlet reported.

The air raids continued on Tuesday as the Royal Thai Army accused Cambodian forces of firing artillery shells into civilian homes in the Ban Khok Thahan area on Monday night, damaging two houses.

However, Phnom Penh accused Thai forces of "aggressive military operations by Thai forces on Cambodian territory,"

The two Southeast Asian neighbors have seen ties deteriorate since July over a border dispute, which resulted in deadly clashes, but ended in a ceasefire and a peace deal signed in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26 in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Trump on Monday urged both countries to fully honor their ceasefire commitments to bring the conflict to an end.

Anwar also urged the two sides to exercise restraint.