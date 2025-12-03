Ukraine rejects reports of Pokrovsk’s fall, says troops hold northern districts amid heavy fighting

Russian Defense ministry claims Russian forces capture two cities of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Volchansk (Vovchansk) / EPA Photo

Ukraine on Wednesday denied reports that Russian forces captured the city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, insisting its troops continue to hold the northern part along a railway line.

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the General Staff, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the situation remains "extremely difficult," but stressed that Ukraine's defensive positions had not collapsed.

"The position of the Ukrainian command remains stable," he said, adding that Ukrainian units continue "active actions to eliminate enemy cells."

He said logistical measures are being reinforced in both the Pokrovsk and nearby Myrnohrad areas as Russian forces attempt to accumulate assault groups and push forward around the settlements.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in a separate statement on Tuesday, also dismissed what it described as "boastful statements" by Russia's leadership about the claimed capture of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

It said Moscow's assertions were based on staged "flag-planting" videos intended to influence international negotiations.

"In Pokrovsk, the Defence Forces continue to hold the northern part of the city along the railway line," the ministry said.

It added that additional logistical routes are being organized in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad to ensure supplies reach frontline positions.

Russia earlier claimed to have seized new settlements in different regions, saying its forces captured Zelenyi Hai and Dobropillia in Zaporizhzhia.

The announcement followed remarks by Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov, who claimed Pokrovsk and Vovchansk had also been taken.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in Paris, denied Moscow's assertions, saying Kyiv still controls Kupiansk while acknowledging Russia's advances in some areas are meeting "violent resistance."

Independent verification of battlefield claims from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing fighting.