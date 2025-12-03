UN calls for full reopening of Rafah crossing for Gazans

A UN spokesman on Wednesday urged the full reopening of the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid and civilian movement, as conflicting reports emerged from Israel and Egypt about whether operations at the key entry point would soon resume.

Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the UN is aware of contradictory statements—Israel suggesting the crossing would reopen soon and Egypt denying any such coordination.

"Like you, we've seen contradicting reports," Dujarric said.

"What we want to see is Rafah reopened fully for the movement of humanitarian cargo, for the movements of people, and both for humanitarian workers. If residents of Gaza, Palestinians, want to leave, they need to be able to do so voluntarily and freely without any pressure. And for those residents of Gaza who may have left the enclave a while ago, if they wish to return, they should be able to return," he added.

Dujarric underscored that any reopening hinges on coordination between Israel and Egypt but insisted that humanitarian imperatives must take precedence.

"What we think we need to see is a reopening of Rafah for humanitarian cargo to be able to go in, for humanitarian workers to go in and out, and for Palestinians who wish to leave to be able to do so freely, safely, without any pressure to do so. And for those who have left and wish to come back, and therefore, they want to come back, they should be able to come back," he added.

Dujarric said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) continues to receive reports that air strikes, shelling, gunfire, and other Israeli military operations are causing more civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction in the Gaza Strip.

He said things are "better than" they were before the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"But, you know, we're comparing a horrific situation to an extremely challenging one, to say the least," he added.

The Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza was scheduled to reopen last October as part of the ceasefire agreement, but it remained closed due to Israel's non-compliance with the deal.

Since May 2024, the Israeli army has blocked the movement of Palestinians through the crossing, the territory's only window to the outside world that was not controlled by Tel Aviv before the start of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza in October 2023.

Turning to the Israeli killing of two Palestinian children on Saturday in a drone strike in southern Gaza, Dujarric said it was "horrific to say the least."

"It's hard to see how two boys -- 8 and 10 -- can be considered a threat, and there needs to be an investigation. And accountability for what happened," he added.

The area targeted by the strike lies within the zones the Israeli army continues to hold under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect in October.