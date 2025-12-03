Gulf bloc condemns Israeli attacks on Syria as ‘grave violation’ of international law

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) denounced on Wednesday the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian soil and violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the final communique of the 46th summit in Manama, the GCC condemned "the repeated Israeli attacks and violations against the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and its blatant assaults on its sovereignty and stability, which undermine its security, unity, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens."

The bloc reaffirmed that the Golan Heights is part of Syrian land, calling Israel's expansion in the area and the occupation of the buffer zone on the Syrian border "a grave violation" of the UN Charter, the principles of international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions.

It called on the UN Security Council and the international community to assume their legal and moral responsibilities to stop these assaults on Syrian territory and ensure Israel's full withdrawal from all occupied Syrian lands.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

The final communique welcomed an announcement by the Syrian government on reaching a roadmap to resolve the crisis in Suwayda province in the south.

It also hailed a March 10 agreement for the integration of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into state institutions, "which would contribute to completing the process of state-building and achieving national unity and coexistence in Syria."

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a weeklong bout of clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left hundreds dead.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)'s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

GULF UNITY





The Gulf leaders also highlighted in the statement their commitment to strengthening long-standing ties among its member states, calling the bloc's unity essential to achieving stability, security, progress, and prosperity.

The summit affirmed a continued push toward deeper coordination and integration across political, security, economic, and social sectors, with the goal of advancing the "desired unity" of the GCC and serving shared interests.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with "the significant achievements in joint Gulf action," citing progress in defense and security cooperation, balanced diplomatic positions, and sustainable development projects.

They reiterated respect for the sovereignty of members and all countries in the region, rejecting the use of force or threat thereof and any interference in internal affairs, underscoring the principle that the security and stability of GCC states is indivisible.

"Any infringement on the sovereignty of a member state constitutes a direct threat to the collective security of the council," the statement said.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Kuwait's Emir Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended the summit.

The gathering marked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's first appearance at a GCC summit since 2020, representing Oman's highest-level participation in 14 years. Muscat has typically sent ministers to previous summits.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. It was founded on May 25, 1981, and is headquartered in Saudi Arabia.