Democrats release photos of Epsteins notorious private island

Democrats release photos of Epstein's notorious private island

The images of Epstein's former Caribbean hideaway shed little new light on the complex scandal.

03.12.2025
Democrats in the US Congress released photos and videos Wednesday showing the luxury island home where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly forced underage girls into sex with powerful men.

The images of Epstein's former Caribbean hideaway shed little new light on the complex scandal.

However, they could add pressure on the Trump administration to comply with a requirement to release all the investigative files compiled during years of probes into Epstein's activities -- with potentially embarrassing and politically explosive repercussions.

The 14 short videos and still photographs depict Epstein's estate on Little Saint James island in the US Virgin Islands. Images show a luxurious villa, landscaping down to the seashore and a large outdoor swimming pool.

A chalkboard in one room is inscribed with words that include "deception," "power," "truth," and "political." Other words have been redacted by the Democrats who released the images.

President Donald Trump fought for months to prevent release of the Epstein files held by the Department of Justice.

However, on November 19 he caved to pressure from Congress, including from his Republican Party, and signed a law compelling release of the materials.

It remains to be seen how many of the extensive files will see the light of day, with the authorities likely to cite the need to protect ongoing investigations.

Epstein, a successful financier, cultivated rich and powerful friends, and frequently hosted them at his lavish Caribbean home.

He was convicted in 2008 on two sex crime counts, including solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

He served only about a year in detention with unusually lenient conditions. He then avoided more serious charges until 2019 when he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors.

He died in pre-trial detention in New York the same year and the death was ruled to be a suicide.

Trump and his allies spent years pushing theories about powerful Democrats being protected over involvement with Epstein, framing the case as a potent symbol of how rich men can hide behind lawyers, money and connections.

But Trump himself was a longtime friend of Epstein, raising questions over what he knew about the notorious figure.

After starting his second presidential term in January, Trump switched from having called for release of the investigative files on Epstein to calling the scandal a "hoax" and resisting any release.

