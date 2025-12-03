Spain approves protocol against influenza, COVID-19

Spain's Health Ministry and the health departments of the country's 17 autonomous regional governments have approved a protocol against influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses.

"We approved, together with all the autonomous communities, a Common Protocol against flu, COVID, and other respiratory infections," Health Minister Monica Garcia wrote on US social media company X on Wednesday.

The protocol includes teleworking, masks, vaccination, and ventilation measures against those diseases.

Teleworking or masks in healthcare centers "save lives," said Garcia, adding: "We said it was necessary and possible.

"And we have achieved it."