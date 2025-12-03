Romania neutralizes unmanned sea vehicle in Black Sea

Romania said on Wednesday it has neutralized an unmanned sea vehicle in the Black Sea after determining that it posed a threat to maritime traffic.

The country's Defense Ministry said a Romanian Navy surveillance vessel, carrying explosive-ordnance-disposal divers, detected the device 36 nautical miles east of the port city of Constanța.

According to the ministry, the team received authorization to destroy the object, which was deemed hazardous to shipping in the area.

The statement added that the Romanian naval forces maintain constant monitoring and inspection of their maritime zones of responsibility, working alongside other NATO member states.

It also warned that drifting sea mines, in addition to unmanned marine devices, continue to present risks to safe navigation in the Black Sea.