Turkish TV series Deha wins Telenovela award at International Emmy Awards

Turkish television series Deha (The Good & The Bad) won the Telenovela award at the International Emmy Awards on Monday.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and honoring productions made outside the US, were held in New York.

Aired on Türkiye's Show TV and produced by Ay Yapim, Deha brought Türkiye a significant achievement in a category that also featured contenders from Brazil and Spain.

Aras Bulut Iynemli, one of the lead actors, told Anadolu that he had not expected to feel so excited, adding: "It's the work of a huge team. We came here as a small group, but I always say it's a massive team effort. We are here on behalf of all our colleagues. Thank you so much, I'm very excited."

Director Umut Aral said representing Türkiye among dozens of countries and winning the award was an indescribable feeling, noting that they accepted it on behalf of everyone who contributed to the series.

Screenwriter Damla Serim also described being there as "a wonderful feeling," saying: "Thank you, it's very beautiful and a great source of pride."

The production team's presence in New York highlighted Deha's growing global success and once again showcased Türkiye's accomplishments in the international television industry.

Deha is a gripping family drama with psychological thriller elements, telling the story of Devran, a young man with extraordinary mathematical talent, who struggles between his dream of building a bright future and the suffocating pressure of a father trying to keep him under his dark influence.





