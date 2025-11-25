Trump says he hopes to meet with Zelensky, Putin if Ukraine peace deal is finalized

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled a potential high-profile meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin if a peace deal can be finalized between the two sides.

"Over the past week, my team has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said on via social media company Truth Social.

In the post, which followed weekend talks between the Washington and Kyiv in Geneva, Trump said a US-drafted 28-point peace plan, had been "fine-tuned," with additional input from both warring sides, with "only a few remaining points of disagreement."

The president said he directed his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin in the Russian capital Moscow, with Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll holding talks with the Ukrainian side.

"I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelensky and President Putin soon, but only when the deal to end this war is final or, in its final stages," he added.