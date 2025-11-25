Zelensky: Kyiv ready to move forward with U.S.-backed peace plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ready to move forward with a U.S.-backed peace deal, and that he was prepared to discuss its sensitive points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies.

In a speech to the so-called coalition of the willing, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Zelensky urged European leaders to hash out a framework for deploying a "reassurance force" to Ukraine and to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as Moscow shows no willingness to end its war.







