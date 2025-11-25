Zelensky: Kyiv ready to move forward with U.S.-backed peace plan

 Contact Us
On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv is ready to move forward with a U.S.-backed peace deal. He added that he is prepared to discuss its sensitive points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks that he insisted should include European allies.

Reuters
Published November 25,2025
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ready to move forward with a U.S.-backed peace deal, and that he was prepared to discuss its sensitive points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies.

In a speech to the so-called coalition of the willing, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Zelensky urged European leaders to hash out a framework for deploying a "reassurance force" to Ukraine and to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as Moscow shows no willingness to end its war.