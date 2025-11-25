Erdoğan joins virtual meeting of "Coalition of Willing", calls for direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined a virtual meeting of "the Coalition of the Willing" over Ukraine, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Tuesday.

"The meeting addressed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the steps taken toward ending the conflict, and ongoing peace efforts," Duran said on US social media company X.

Erdoğan told the participants that Türkiye would continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct contact between Kyiv and Moscow to achieve a "just and lasting peace" as soon as possible.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye is prepared to host direct negotiations in Istanbul and remains in communication with both Ukrainian and Russian officials to advance that goal.

At the meeting, it was expressed that a ceasefire arrangement covering energy and port infrastructure could provide favorable conditions for negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement between the parties.

Representatives from 35 countries took part in the meeting and exchanged views on steps needed to secure lasting peace.