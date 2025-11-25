Juventus brave Arctic chill to grab 3-2 Champions League win in Bodo

Juventus substitute Jonathan David struck a stoppage-time goal to give his side a 3-2 Champions League win over Norway's Bodo/Glimt inside the Arctic Circle on Tuesday as the Italians grabbed their first victory in this season's competition.

With Juve officials Giorgio Chiellini and Damien Comolli almost missing the game after their plane was diverted to Sweden because of snow, the home side started brightly and took the lead through Ole Didrik Blomberg midway through the first half.

Juventus bounced back three minutes after the break, equalising through Lois Openda and taking the lead shortly after thanks to a Weston McKennie header, with Fabio Miretti also having an effort ruled out for offside in that spell.

Sondre Fet scored a late equaliser from the penalty spot for Bodo but Juventus snatched the win when David scored in the first minute of stoppage time to move the Italians to 21st place in the 36-team standings. Bodo are in 31st place on two points.







