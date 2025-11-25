Ukraine’s, Europe’s interests 'inseparable': EU chief

The president of the European Commission on Tuesday welcomed "solid and encouraging progress" toward lasting peace for Ukraine, saying that Ukraine's and Europe's interests are "inseparable."

"In recent days and hours, we have seen solid and encouraging progress," Ursula von der Leyen, wrote on US social media company X, following a Coalition of the Willing call that took place with the attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as European leaders.

She welcomed the presence of Rubio during the call because she said Ukraine's partners and allies need "strong transatlantic cooperation."

Noting Russia's overnight attacks on Kyiv, von der Leyen said it is "yet another reminder" that Ukraine's security is Europe's security.

"Ukraine's interests are our interests. They are inseparable. This is why we will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine in the negotiations ahead," she noted. "A central point is the question of financing for Ukraine, including the use of the immobilised Russian sovereign assets."

At least seven people were killed and 21 injured in Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv that targeted Ukraine's energy sector.