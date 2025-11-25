Trump signs AI executive order to boost scientific discovery

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday establishing the "Genesis Mission," an initiative designed to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for rapid scientific advancement, according to the White House.

The order frames AI as the central battleground for global technological dominance and positions the US in what the White House calls a decisive race.

"From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress," the order said, adding the challenges the US faces require a "historic national effort."

"This order launches the "Genesis Mission" as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI‑accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century," it said.

Under the order, the Department of Energy (DOE) will lead the "Genesis Mission," building an integrated American Science and Security Platform — a unified AI infrastructure combining national laboratory supercomputers, secure cloud environments, AI agents, predictive models, and access to the world's largest trove of federally curated scientific datasets.

The department will have 90 days to map all available federal computing and storage resources, including potential industry partnerships, and 120 days to identify initial datasets and AI model assets. Within 270 days, the department is expected to demonstrate the platform's first operational capability.



