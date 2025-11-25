Macron says 'clearly no Russian willingness to agree ceasefire' with Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Tuesday that Russia showed little sign of seeking a ceasefire with Ukraine, calling for "continued pressure" on Moscow to negotiate.

"There is clearly no Russian willingness to agree a ceasefire today," he said, adding that Moscow has also not shown any "willingness to discuss" the amended US plan to end the war in Ukraine following discussions between representatives from the United States, Ukraine and Europe in Geneva last weekend.

Macron also called for "strong Ukrainian army" without "limitation" to deter another Russian attack, speaking after a video conference with Ukraine's European allies and also including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





