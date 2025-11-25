Egypt, Algeria call for halt to Israeli violations against Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Egypt and Algeria on Tuesday called for an end to Israeli violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo with Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, during which he said Egypt will continue its efforts with all parties to stabilize a ceasefire deal in Gaza and prevent any violations of the agreement, a presidency statement said.

He also confirmed Egypt's intention to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, without specifying a date.

The Gaza ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10, ending a two-year Israeli war that killed nearly 70,000 people and injured over 170,000 since October 2023.

According to the statement, both sides stressed the need to stop the Israeli practices against Palestinians in the West Bank, where more than 1,000 people have been killed in attacks by the Isreli army and illegal settlers in the past two years.

Sisi expressed his appreciation for Algeria's positive role during its non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council to defend Arab causes.

The Algerian premier arrived early Tuesday in Cairo. He is scheduled to co-chair with his Egytpian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, the ninth session of the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee.