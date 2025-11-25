Pakistan strikes on Afghanistan kill at least 10: Taliban govt

Overnight Pakistan strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan killed at least 10 people, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

The bombardment follows an unclaimed suicide attack Monday against Pakistan security forces in a province bordering Afghanistan.

Another suicide blast in the Pakistan capital Islamabad this month killed 12 people and was claimed by the Pakistan Taliban, which shares the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban.

Islamabad blamed a militant cell which was "guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan" for the capital attack.

The bombings in Pakistan follow days of cross-border fire in October which ended with a fragile truce.

Multiple rounds of negotiations failed to secure a solid agreement, with disagreements remaining over security in each country.