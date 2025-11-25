Only ‘a couple’ of issues left in talks on US-drafted Ukraine peace plan

Just "a couple points of disagreement" persist in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said Monday after a weekend of high-level talks between the US and Kyiv in Switzerland.

"Yesterday, Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio and special envoy (Steve) Witkoff were in Geneva, and they were able to thoroughly go through this 28-point peace plan that the United States offered with input from both the Russian side and the Ukrainian side," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told broadcaster Fox News in Washington.

"They were really able to fine-tune the points. And so now, there are just a couple points of disagreement that our teams continue to work through," Leavitt said, adding that President Donald Trump "remains hopeful and optimistic that a deal can be struck."

"He wants to see the killing end. He wants this war to end…the United States is still sending or selling a big amount of weapons to NATO," said Leavitt, warning that Washington "cannot do that forever."

"The president wants this war to end. He is a peacetime president. That's what he's pursuing, and today, he remains optimistic and hopeful," she added.

Representatives of the US, Ukraine and European allies met Sunday in Geneva to discuss the proposal to end the over three-and-a-half-year war.

Trump has said the US-drafted plan would not be his "final offer," as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kyiv and among its allies.

The draft appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO. Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday to respond.

Zelenskyy said he faces a tough choice: either the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

On Saturday, the leaders of nine European countries plus Japan, Canada and top EU officials expressed concern over the plan's proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, warning that they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."





