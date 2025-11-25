Trump says he directed Russia envoy Witkoff to meet Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in the hope of finalizing a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"There are only a few remaining points of disagreement," he said in a post on Truth Social, adding that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll would be meeting the Ukrainian side.



He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages," Trump added.







