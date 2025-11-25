 Contact Us
Trump says he directed Russia envoy Witkoff to meet Putin

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was sending envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow to iron out "a few" remaining differences over a deal to end the Ukraine war.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 26,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in the hope of finalizing a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"There are only a few remaining points of disagreement," he said in a post on Truth Social, adding that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll would be meeting the Ukrainian side.

"In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages," Trump added.