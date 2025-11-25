At least six injured in Russian air strikes on Kiev

Russia launched new overnight air strikes on Kiev despite ongoing talks on a peace deal, Ukrainian media reported early on Tuesday.



The capital was attacked with ballistic missiles and drones, according to outlets including the news portal The Kyiv Independent. Explosions and power outages were reported across several districts, with at least six people injured.



Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said residential buildings had been hit and caught fire. A 22-storey high-rise was evacuated, he added.



According to The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's Energy Ministry described the assault as a "massive combined attack" on the country's energy infrastructure. Ukraine's air force issued a nationwide air-raid alert after Russian warplanes took off from bases inside Russia.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022, with significant support from Western allies. Russian forces frequently target Ukrainian cities at night with missiles, glide bombs and drones.



Intensive talks are underway between Ukraine, European partners and the United States on the outlines of a possible peace agreement. It remains unclear what a durable compromise between Ukraine and Russia could look like.



