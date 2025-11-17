US imposes visa restrictions on Nicaraguans allegedly facilitating illegal migration

The US on Monday announced visa revocations and restrictions targeting individuals based in Nicaragua who it accused of facilitated illegal immigration to the country.

The decision targets owners, executives and senior officials of transportation companies, travel agencies and tour operators who allegedly provided services to migrants seeking to enter the US illegally, the State Department said in a statement.

"Investigations indicate the entities these individuals represent facilitated travel through Nicaragua, enabled by the Nicaraguan dictatorship's permissive-by-design migration policies that destabilize the region and push illegal immigration to the United States," it said, without further elaborating.

Under the move, the department said it was revoking currently valid visas and "imposing other restrictions to ensure these individuals cannot enter the United States."

The US has recently criticized Nicaragua for lax enforcement of migration controls, which Washington says contributes to irregular flows of migrants toward its southern border. Similar visa restrictions have previously targeted individuals in Central America accused of aiding smuggling networks.