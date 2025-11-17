Probe of crashed Turkish military cargo plane to take 'at least 2 months': National defense minister

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Monday that an investigation process on the black box of a C-130 military cargo plane, which crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border and claimed 20 Turkish soldiers' lives, will take "at least two months."

"The process of decoding the boxes and obtaining the initial findings will take at least two months," Güler told reporters, following the presidential Cabinet meeting.

'According to preliminary findings, although not certain, the tail section breaks off first. Then it splits into three parts. These will be clarified by the black box,' the minister explained. He said the black box is currently being examined by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS).