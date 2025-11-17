Israeli army kills 2 Gazans, injures 10 others in new ceasefire violation

Two Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military statement said two men were shot dead for allegedly attempting to cross the "yellow line" that separates areas under army control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move under the ceasefire deal.

Gaza Civil Defense said 10 more people were injured after an Israeli drone dropped two bombs near a school and shelter in the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that children, women, and elderly people were among the victims.

He added that all the injured were transferred to the Ahli Baptist Hospital for treatment, including one child in critical condition.

Basal said the targeted school and shelter center are located in an area considered safe for civilians under the ceasefire deal.

Israeli forces routinely target Palestinians who approach, even without crossing, the "yellow line" in areas where movement is permitted.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, injuring over 170,000 others, and reducing the enclave to rubble. The assault came to a halt under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.