Zelensky: Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale fighter jets from France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that his country has placed an order to acquire 100 Dassault Rafale fighter jets as part of a deal he signed with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Ukraine has just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets to equip its army," Zelensky told journalists immediately following the signing of a declaration of intent with Macron, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

The signing of the document, which aims to bolster defense cooperation between the two countries, took place at the Villacoublay airbase near Paris.

Zelensky arrived in France following a visit to the Greek capital Athens, where the two countries' gas companies signed a letter of intent on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US to Ukraine during the coming winter period.

The Ukrainian president is due to visit neighboring Spain on Tuesday.