Erdoğan: As long as Israeli occupation continues in Palestine, no Mideast country can be secure

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye is continuing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza despite "various disruptions caused by Israel" and warned that regional security is at risk as long as the occupation of Palestine continues.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan stressed that no country in the region can be secure as long as Palestinians continue to bleed and lose their lands, and a Palestinian state has not been established.

The Turkish Red Crescent's 18th Goodwill Ship, carrying roughly 800 tons of aid, including winter blankets, staple foods, and other essential supplies, arrived at Egypt's al-Arish port on Friday on its way to Gaza. The group also continues to provide hot meals every day to 35,000 people in Gaza and supports hospitals and health operations run by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has been in place since Oct. 10, but Israel continues to violate it daily, causing hundreds of Palestinian casualties. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 69,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 170,000 others, leaving the enclave nearly uninhabitable.

"Hamas remains committed to the agreement it signed despite all provocations from the Netanyahu government and is fulfilling its obligations. We also see that the US administration, under President Trump, is taking a constructive approach on this issue," Erdoğan said.

TÜRKİYE PROMOTES PEACE, JUSTICE, STABILITY



The president also emphasized that Türkiye promotes peace, justice, stability, and shared prosperity along its southern borders, from Iraq to Syria.

Regarding Syria, Erdoğan said he is pleased with the momentum the country has gained in international relations, adding: "We remain committed to implementing the March 10 Accord, which we believe will strengthen the unity, cohesion, and territorial integrity of this neighboring country. Türkiye is prepared to provide all necessary support for a peaceful resolution of this issue."

As the first anniversary of Dec. 8 approaches, marking the year since Bashar al-Assad, who had ruled for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime in power since 1963, and a new transitional government was formed in January under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Turkish president emphasized that no one should dwell on the past and that efforts should focus on a shared vision for the future.

He continued: "The provocations and manipulations of those pursuing expansionist ambitions in our region must not be tolerated. As I have stated many times, Türkiye considers all people in Syria as its brothers and seeks peace, security, and well-being for everyone. With this approach, we will continue to engage in dialogue with all regional actors to establish lasting peace and stability in Syria."

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH



On last week's crash of a Turkish Air Force cargo plane along the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Erdoğan said the reason for the crash will become clearer after an investigation and analysis of the C-130's black box. He promised the findings will be shared transparently with the public, especially with the families of the victims.





CYPRUS





On hosting newly elected Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Tufan Erhürman in Ankara last week - Erhürman's first official foreign visit since taking the post - Erdoğan said the two leaders discussed potential joint steps toward a fair and lasting solution on Cyprus that reflects the realities on the island. He praised Erhürman for emphasizing in recent messages to the Greek Cypriot side that the sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots will not be compromised.

He also criticized efforts to revive previously failed proposals for Cyprus, calling them a "waste of time," and reiterated that a lasting resolution depends on the coexistence of two states. Erdoğan said a fair solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status could be achieved if the Greek side demonstrates the same constructive approach Turkish Cypriots have shown from the start.

"On the other hand, no solution built on injustice can endure," he added.
















