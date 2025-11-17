Google set to lay undersea cable system for 3 nations on Indian Ocean

The Google logo is displayed during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Google on Monday announced plans to establish an undersea cable system to connect three countries with coasts on the Indian Ocean.

"Today, we're announcing Dhivaru, a new Trans-Indian Ocean subsea cable system that will connect the Maldives, Christmas Island, and Oman," the Gulf state, the company said in a statement.

"This investment will build on the Australia Connect initiative, furthering the reach, reliability, and resilience of digital connectivity across the Indian Ocean," it added.

Along with its cable investment, Google will also fund the establishment of two new connectivity hubs in the Maldives archipelago and Christmas Island.

"The Maldives and Christmas Island are naturally positioned for connectivity hubs to help improve digital connectivity for the region, including Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Oceania," the company said.

Following Google's announcement, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said: "Google's decision to invest in the Maldives is a strong signal of global confidence in our stable, transparent, and investor-friendly environment."

"This landmark project drives forward my vision for a diversified, inclusive, and digitally empowered Maldivian economy, positioning our nation as a regional digital hub that boosts resilience and connectivity across the region," he said on US social media company X.

Separately, the Maldives Economic Ministry said the Google investments "will strengthen the Maldives' position as a trusted and secure digital gateway linking Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East and Europe."