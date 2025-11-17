China’s top diplomat Wang hosts Syrian Foreign Minister al-Shaibani in Beijing

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Syrian top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani in Beijing on Monday to discuss "common interests," an official statement said.

This is the first trip to China by al-Shaibani since President Ahmad al-Sharaa formed a government in Syria in January, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December.

"The friendly exchanges between China and Syria have a long history, with the ancient Silk Road connecting the two peoples," Wang told the Syrian foreign minister.

He said China "pursues a friendly policy towards all the Syrian people and respects the choices made by the Syrian people independently."

The two nations mark 70 years of diplomatic ties next year.

Wang and al-Shaibani also released a joint statement.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Wang told the visiting Syrian Foreign Minister that the two nations have "vast common interests."

China "will continue to uphold the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and turn the bilateral relations back on the right track," Wang said.

"Syria should prevent any entities from using its territory to conduct activities that undermine China's national security, sovereignty, and interests," said the Chinese foreign minister, according to Mao.

Wang said the two sides should "gradually resume exchanges at all levels and in all fields."

"China is willing to actively consider participating in Syria's economic reconstruction and contribute to Syria's social development and improvement of people's livelihoods," said Wang, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.





