Russia says it will 'find a response’ if US supplies Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Russia will find a way to respond if the US decides to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Moscow's envoy to the UN said Wednesday.

"I am confident that, if necessary, we will find a response to this step if it happens," Russia's UN Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya told reporters at a press conference marking the start of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council in October.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that if Tomahawk are deployed in Ukraine, they will not change the course of the conflict.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Western countries that continued arms supplies to Ukraine risk further escalating the war. The US has not officially announced plans to provide Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv.