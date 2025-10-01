Ankara: Israeli attack on Gaza Flotilla shows 'Netanyahu’s genocidal, militarist policies' extend beyond Palestinians

Sailing boats, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, sail off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye slammed Israel's interception Wednesday of the Global Sumud Flotilla which was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, calling it a "terrorist act" that endangers the lives of innocent civilians.

"This attack, which targeted civilians acting peacefully without resorting to violence, is proof that the fascist and militarist policies implemented by the genocidal Netanyahu government, which has condemned Gaza to famine, are not limited to Palestinians but target everyone who struggles against the oppression imposed by Israel," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement said that since the beginning of the voyage, coordination has been maintained with other countries whose citizens are among the participants in the fleet.

"All necessary steps are being taken to secure the immediate release of our citizens, other passengers detained by Israeli forces," it added.

The statement expressed hope that the attack would not undermine efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

It announced that legal action will also be taken to hold "the perpetrators of the attack accountable."

"We call on the UN and all relevant international organizations to take immediate action to lift the unlawful blockade on Gaza, allow humanitarian aid to enter the region, and ensure freedom of navigation," it concluded.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz condemned the attack, saying "Israel's unlawful and barbaric attack on the Sumud Fleet in international waters is unacceptable. I condemn this assault on the collective conscience of humanity."

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also slammed the attack, calling it "a clear violation of international law and a crime."

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, also denouncing the attack, said that Israel's intervention will go down in history as a "dark stain."































